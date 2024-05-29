North Minneapolis shooting with children in car leaves 1 dead

article

A man has died after being shot in the head in north Minneapolis on Tuesday night inside a vehicle with children.



According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of four rounds on the 400 block of 23rd Ave North.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe that the victim had been in a vehicle with another adult and two children when shots were fired into the vehicle. The other adult and children were uninjured.

MPD is investigating the sequence of events that led up to the shooting and is working to determine if it was a targeted shooting.

No arrests have been made.