Man seriously hurt after being shot in head in Minneapolis

A man was seriously injured Tuesday evening after Minneapolis police say he was shot in the head inside his vehicle.

According to police, the man was in the vehicle with another adult and two children, in the area of 23rd Avenue North and North 4th Street, when shots were fired into the sedan around 8 p.m.

Our crews at the scene spotted a black sedan with front-end damage stopped sideways in the middle of the street as officers investigated Tuesday evening.

Officers say the victim was shot in the head and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.