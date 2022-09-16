North Minneapolis High School breaks ground on career and tech center

At North High School, there's a groundbreaking move happening for North Minneapolis.

"This is placing a big bet on the young people in our city because we know they are going to be a tremendous success," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Minneapolis Public Schools is building a state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center at North High that will allow students from across the city to get hands-on experience in engineering, robotics, drones and media arts.

It's the first phase of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation of the school that includes a new entrance and entry plaza, updated commons area and kitchen and dining facilities that will transform the more than 50 year old building.

"Every ceiling tile is coming out of the building. Every floor is getting touched. Every wall is being reimagined. Windows are going to be put into nearly every single classroom. It is going to be the building that the kids deserve," said North High School Assistant Principal Steve White.

Community leaders say it's an amazing turn of events for a school that was in danger of closing because of falling enrollment just a few years ago.

"We are euphoric as a community. We are very euphoric about what's happening right here," said Bishop Richard Howell of nearby Shiloh Temple.

Because they believe the district isn't just investing in a school, it's making a commitment to North Minneapolis.

"I think it not only provides hope for the community's citizens but also provides a little pride that we are attending a Minneapolis high school on the northside of Minneapolis," said Howell.