North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announces first baby of 2026

By
Published  January 1, 2026 8:18am CST
Health Care
(North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital )

The Brief

    • North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announced its first baby of 2026.
    • Dina and Oleksandr welcomed baby Nancy as we rang in 2026 at midnight.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announced Thursday morning they delivered their first baby of 2026, promptly at midnight.

First baby of 2026

What we know:

Dina and Oleksandr welcomed baby Nancy as we rang in 2026 at midnight. She entered the world at 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces and 19.72 inches long.

They posed for a photo with their care team at Maple Grove Hospital following the happy and successful delivery.

