North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announces first baby of 2026
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announced Thursday morning they delivered their first baby of 2026, promptly at midnight.
First baby of 2026
What we know:
Dina and Oleksandr welcomed baby Nancy as we rang in 2026 at midnight. She entered the world at 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces and 19.72 inches long.
They posed for a photo with their care team at Maple Grove Hospital following the happy and successful delivery.