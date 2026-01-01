North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announces first baby of 2026

article

The Brief North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announced its first baby of 2026. Dina and Oleksandr welcomed baby Nancy as we rang in 2026 at midnight.



North Memorial Health-Maple Grove Hospital announced Thursday morning they delivered their first baby of 2026, promptly at midnight.

First baby of 2026

What we know:

Dina and Oleksandr welcomed baby Nancy as we rang in 2026 at midnight. She entered the world at 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces and 19.72 inches long.

They posed for a photo with their care team at Maple Grove Hospital following the happy and successful delivery.