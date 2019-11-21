Expand / Collapse search

North Memorial emergency room fight involving 50-75 people leads to lockdown

Robbinsdale
FOX 9

ROBBINSDDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A distrubance involving 50 to 75 people put North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota on lockdown Thursday morning. 

Robbinsdale police say a total of seven agencies responded to the fight in the emergency room which happened around 11:30 a.m. The lock out was lifted around 1:30 p.m. 

The lockdown has been lifted and the hospital has resumed normal operations. 

North Memorial says no one was hurt. 