North Loop festival returns this week under a new name

A music festival is set to take over Minneapolis this weekend under a new name.

After a successful debut last year, the event formerly known as the "North by North Loop" festival returns as the NBNL Festival.

The name change was prompted by a cease and desist letter from the South by Southwest festival, based in Austin, Texas.

The NBNL Festival will feature seven bands performing on two stages. Among the performers are Minneapolis punk band The Suburbs and local indie pop group Bad Bad Hats.

The festival begins on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.