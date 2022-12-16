North Dakota semi-truck crashes through gate on closed highway: Trooper video

Despite most of the region being under winter weather warnings Thursday, one North Dakota State Trooper had a close call when their dash cam captured a semi crashing through the closure gate on I-94 near Fargo.

Interstates from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Fargo were closed as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, though travel is now be allowed, it is not advised, citing ongoing hazardous conditions include near-zero visibility, icy road conditions and scattered snow drifts Friday evening.