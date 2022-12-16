Minnesota weather: Roads slick as snow wraps up Friday

There are slick spots on the roads Friday morning as light snow continues to fall across much of the region.

Roads are listed as partially or completely covered in snow on MnDOT's website in the Twin Cities metro and beyond, which is causing issues early Friday for motorists. Several crashes and spin-outs have been reported across the metro area – similar to conditions Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday there were 72 crashes (six with injuries) and 116 vehicle spin-outs/off the road across the state, as well as seven jackknifed semi-trucks.

Meanwhile, watch out where you park. Snow emergencies are in effect in several cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. Numerous schools are also delayed on Friday.

While some areas in the Twin Cities metro could pick up another half-inch or inch on Friday, things are starting to wind down. But after this bout of wintry weather, things will get cold. So don't wait to shovel – everything will freeze as temperatures drop into the single digits and below zero this weekend, with dangerous windchills possible.