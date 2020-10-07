North Branch police asking for help locating 2 missing boys

Police in North Branch, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating two boys who have been reported as missing.

The North Branch Police Department said the missing boys are John William Labore Jr. and Garret Richard Moses. Labore was last seen leaving his house wearing a red shirt and black pants. Moses was last seen leaving his house wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Neither boy mentioned a specific destination when they left, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Labore or Moses is asked to contact the North Branch Police Department.

