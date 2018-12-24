Student honored in basketball game after unsettling discovery earlier this month
A North Branch, Minnesota high school student was honored in a basketball game after he made an unsettling discovery earlier this month.
Families going through hard times get early Christmas surprise
A group of friends and family members from North Branch, Minnesota brought Christmas spirit Monday to local families dealing with tragedy.
North Branch woman describes run-in with armed carjacking suspect
A day later and still a lot of questions remain about the actions of an armed carjacking suspect, who had his young daughter with him when he was shot and killed by police near Harris, Minnesota.
Carjacking in North Branch, Minnesota, ends with suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting following a carjacking in North Branch, Minnesota.