No charges for police in shooting of Minnesota prison guard during standoff

Prosecutors have determined that law enforcement officers were justified to use deadly force in the shooting of a Minnesota prison guard in Wisconsin last month.

Tyler Abel, 42, was shot and killed outside his home off County Road CC in Star Prairie Township on the night of Saturday, June 3.

St. Croix deputies and New Richmond police officers were called for a reported domestic incident where the caller reported her husband threatened to "bring his AR out." As the St. Croix County Attorney detailed in his report, the husband, later identified as Abel, could be heard yelling "I'm going to bring my AR out and I'm going to get shot" over the 911 call.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had been able to escape the house but children were still inside. Somehow, the caller had been able to get the AR away from Abel but deputies learned there were more weapons in the house.

Looking through a window, deputies say they saw Abel holding a hunting rifle.

According to prosecutors, deputies tried to negotiate with Abel but Abel was unrelenting. The report states that Abel threatened deputies and at one point said "you are going to have to shoot me and kill me."

Eventually, Abel yelled "let's get this over with" and came out of the home. Investigators said Abel pointed the rifle at law enforcement officers and two officers fired shots: St. Croix Sergeant Chase Durand and Richmond Police Officer Katie Chevrier. Abel was shot, injured, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

After examining the gun, officers determined Abel had pointed a break action pellet rifle at officers.

The shooting was reviewed by both St. Croix County Attorney Karl Anderson and Polk County Attorney Jeffrey Kemp, who provided a second opinion. Both prosecutors determined that Abel posed a clear threat to police.