MN officials identify missing canoeists in BWCA as search continues

Despite tough conditions, authorities in St. Louis County say search efforts are continuing on Monday for two missing canoeists in northern Minnesota.

The missing men, identified as Reis Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes and Jesse Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, were swept away after two canoes went over Curtain Falls in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on Saturday night.

911 calls for the water emergency came in around 7:21 p.m. on Saturday, after two canoes went over Curtain Falls.

Curtain Falls flows from Crooked Lake into Iron Lake, along the United States-Canada border. It is an extremely remote part of the Boundary Waters, miles away from the nearest roads.

Three other men who were part of the group have been rescued during efforts this weekend. Kyle Sellers, 47, of Ham Lake was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Erik Grams, 43, of Ham Lake and Jared Lohse, 33, of Cambridge were also flown out of the wilderness area.

Deputies say the search operation is continuing on Monday, despite difficult conditions.

"Rapid water conditions are making for difficult searching conditions, however crews on the group continue to push forward to continue the search area and expand it as needed," wrote the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Crews are using drones and remote-operated vehicles to aid with search efforts on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Air Rescue Team, Virginia Fire, North Air Care, and the U.S. Forest Service have assisted with the operation.