Justin Timberlake coming to St. Paul for Halloween show

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 12:55pm CDT
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - APRIL 29: (Exclusive Coverage) Justin Timberlake performs on stage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live N (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Justin Timberlake will perform at Xcel Energy Center this October as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

Timberlake added nine additional performances to his world tour on Monday, including a stop in St. Paul. His first tour in five years spans 55 cities and features several sold-out shows. 

St. Paul fans can see Timberlake perform 29 songs, including fan favorites like "My Love," "SexyBack," and "Suite & Tie," on Thursday, Oct. 31. 

Verizon and Citi presale tickets will be available on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. on Timberlake’s website here