Justin Timberlake coming to St. Paul for Halloween show

Justin Timberlake will perform at Xcel Energy Center this October as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

Timberlake added nine additional performances to his world tour on Monday, including a stop in St. Paul. His first tour in five years spans 55 cities and features several sold-out shows.

St. Paul fans can see Timberlake perform 29 songs, including fan favorites like "My Love," "SexyBack," and "Suite & Tie," on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Verizon and Citi presale tickets will be available on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. General tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. on Timberlake’s website here.