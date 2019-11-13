No charges for officers in deadly Eagan, Minnesota shooting of 23-year-old man

article

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the five officers involved in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Eagan, Minnesota in July 2019 were legally justified in using deadly force.

On July 2, police shot and killed Isak Aden after an hours-long stand-off following a reported domestic incident involving Aden and his ex-girlfriend.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstom determined the officers--Jacob Peterson of the Eagan Police Department, and Mathew Ryan, Anthony Kiehl, Adam Stier, and Daniel Nelson of the Bloomington Police Department--were justified when they used deadly force.

Backstrom determined Aden was holding a gun when police fired--a narrative the family disputes.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Aden and his ex-girlfriend were in a "tense" conversation when Aden pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. Shortly thereafter, officers responded to a domestic assault involving a gun. When they arrived, officers located Aden​​​​​​, who still had the gun. Following a short pursuit, they were able to contain him near the 1900 block of Seneca Drive.

Officers ordered Aden to put the gun down and negotiated with him for several hours.

Police say at some point during the negotiations, shots were fired and Aden was hit. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.