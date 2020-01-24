No charges filed in deadly light rail stabbing near Mall of America

article

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office will not be filing charges in a deadly stabbing on a light rail that happened near the Mall of America earlier this week.

According to a press release, the attorney's office decided not to charge because they would "be unable to disprove a claim of self-defense."

Bloomington police responded to the incident Thursday just before 1 a.m. at a Park & Ride north of the Mall of America. The Metro Transit spokesperson said video showed a fight broke out between two men on the Blue Line and ended after one of the men pulled a knife.

Paramedics took the injured man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 45-year-old Anthony Demetrius Watson.