Man dead after overnight stabbing on light rail train near Mall of America

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened overnight on a light rail train near the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Metro Transit police and Bloomington police were called to a Park & Ride just north of the Mall of America station shortly before 1 a.m.

Metro Transit spokesperson Howie Padilla said video shows a fight between two men on the Blue Line ended after one of them pulled a knife.

Paramedics transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Padilla said the suspect is still in custody, but it unclear what started the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.