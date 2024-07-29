Nicolae Miu sentencing in Apple River stabbing: How to watch

Nicolae Miu will be sentenced for his role in the Apple River stabbing on Wednesday, July 31.

Miu was convicted on April 11 of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Isaac Schuman, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the stabbings of A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson, Anthony "Tony" Carlson and Ryhley Mattison, and battery of Madison Coen on the Apple River on July 30, 2022.

Miu faces up to 97 years in prison, but it's ultimately up to Judge Michael Waterman.

How to watch the sentencing

Miu is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. on July 31. Coverage will begin on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel at 8:15 a.m. You can watch live in the player above.

Apple River stabbing: What happened

According to court records, the stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which allegedly started after Miu was apparently looking for a friend, Ariel Chaguez Leyet's, cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy.

The encounter escalated, and another group of tubers came over. He apparently punched Coen on the left side of her face before Miu was punched, eventually leading to the stabbing.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, 2022, which indicated there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body.

READ MORE: Timeline of what happened

Martin, Anthony Carlson, Dante Carlson and Mattison were injured in the attack, but 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.

Miu claimed the attack was self-defense. He said he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast," charging documents said.

Miu was convicted of the following charges: