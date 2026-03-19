Minnesota weather: The warming continues Thursday with quiet, patchy sun

The Brief Minnesota will see areas of fog Thursday morning, clearing by late morning. Expect widespread highs in the 40s and 50s, with pockets of 60s in southwestern regions. The warming trend continues through part of the weekend, with highs reaching the 60s and 70s.



The warming trend continues Thursday with patchy sunshine and widespread highs in the 40s and 50s across Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Areas of morning fog across central and southern Minnesota will clear for a brighter day. Expect partly cloudy skies and light southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph on Thursday.

Temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s statewide. The Twin Cities metro is expected to reach around 49 degrees, with warmer pockets in southwestern Minnesota pushing toward the low 60s.

Overnight, temperatures stay above freezing, with lows in the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible, especially north of the Interstate 94 corridor.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The stretch of warmer weather continues Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Conditions remain quiet with light winds and areas of morning fog.

Saturday turns even warmer, with widespread 60s and even some 70s possible.

Temperatures cool back into the 40s Sunday and Monday before warming again into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)