Former St. Paul CVS pharmacy demolished

The Brief Crews started demolishing the site of a former CVS pharmacy after it sat vacant since April 2022. Local leaders hope the building's removal will make the area safer and lead to new opportunities. Mayor Her said the building was located at "one of the most active and promising intersections in our city."



The former CVS pharmacy at the corner of Snelling and University in St. Paul has finally been demolished after years of sitting vacant.

St. Paul CVS demolished

Big picture view:

Residents and business owners in the area were pushing for the structure's demolition, citing public safety concerns.

The building had been vacant since April 2022.

READ MORE: Crews begin demolition of Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul

What's next:

City officials say the building's removal builds momentum for the area as new buildings are added to United Village, including a new childcare center for the YMCA and the New Hamline Midway Library set to open later this year.

What they're saying:

St. Paul Mayor Her said the following in a written statement: "Demolishing the former CVS building represents meaningful progress as we work to build a more vibrant and economically strong city. For too long, this property caused disruption for nearby residents and businesses. Clearing the site will help restore safety and create new opportunities at one of the most active and promising intersections in our city."

St. Paul City Council Member Coleman shared a statement on the demolition, saying, "Hamline-Midway is one of the most vibrant, connected, and loved neighborhoods in our city. But for too long, CVS has left this storefront at the center of the community vacant—wasting space, negatively contributing to public safety, and deeply harming perceptions of the neighborhood."