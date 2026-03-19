ICE surge: People of Twin Cities honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

The Brief The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award will honor the people of the Twin Cities for their peaceful protests during the ICE surge. Twin Cities residents are recognized for defending immigrant rights against federal enforcement actions. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will also receive the award for protecting the Federal Reserve's independence.



The people of the Twin Cities will be honored with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for their stand against federal immigration enforcement.

Twin Cities' response to federal action

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities faced an intense federal immigration enforcement operation that began in late 2025. More than 3,000 federal agents were deployed, marking what federal authorities described as the largest action of its kind in U.S. history.

Several thousand people march for democracy at the call of several organizations and associations, demanding ICE out of Minnesota immediately, and justice and accountability for Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and all victims of ICE. On Thursday, U.S. Borde Expand

According to the press release: "The people of the Twin Cities responded with extraordinary courage and resolve. Tens of thousands took to the streets to peacefully protest federal overreach and threats to immigrant families and constitutional protections, while others documented enforcement activity and alerted neighbors to federal agents’ presence. Faith leaders organized demonstrations, community groups built rapid-response networks, labor leaders and small business defended workers, and volunteers provided critical support and resources. Across religious, racial, and political lines, a broad coalition of residents of the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs united in peaceful resistance despite violent confrontation and real personal risk, defending their neighbors’ rights and strengthening the national movement to protect American democracy."

Jerome Powell's recognition

Dig deeper:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will also be recognized for his commitment to maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. Despite political pressure, Powell safeguarded the institution's integrity and the nation's economic stability.

What they're saying:

"This year’s honorees represent the courage of those who serve in all areas of government–and those who believe in it. Without public servants of integrity committed to maintaining the highest standards of institutional excellence and independence like Chair Powell, and citizens willing to put their lives on the line to hold America to its promises, our democracy can't survive. This year we honor the courage of those who didn’t seek elected office but have demonstrated moral courage across our society," according to a statement from Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg.

John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

Big picture view:

The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award is presented annually by the JFK Library Foundation to public servants "for making courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences."

The award will be presented at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on May 31.