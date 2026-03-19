Bill to legalize fireworks in MN stalls in House committee vote

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The Brief Minnesota is considering a bill to sell consumer fireworks, but it has faced obstacles in the legislative process. Firefighters argued the fireworks could start more fires while departments are often understaffed. The bill stalled in a House committee on a party-line vote.



An explosive conversation took place at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers considered whether to legalize fireworks in Minnesota.

Minnesota bill to legalize fireworks

The backstory:

A bill would allow retailers to sell consumer fireworks to people over the age of 18, and it was a sparkler of a discussion in committee on Wednesday.

State firefighters came to oppose the bill because they’re concerned about fireworks starting more fires while their departments are often understaffed.

Sales taxes from fireworks sales originally would’ve sent a chunk of the money to fire departments, but lawmakers changed it in committee. Instead, all the sales tax revenue would go to start a statewide fund for public safety radio communication equipment.

What's next:

The state originally banned consumer fireworks in 1941, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change soon. The bill stalled in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee along party lines Wednesday.