New York Times data analysis: Northfield-Faribault, Minn. area poised for largest COVID-19 spike

article

A COVID-19 data analysis from the New York Times says the Rice County area that includes Northfield and Faribault, Minn. is poised for the next big COVID-19 outbreak.

The Northfield-Faribault area was listed as number one in the United States for highest average daily growth rate of cases at 11 percent. The Times’ Upshot says cases are doubling every 6.4 days there. The Minneapolis-St. Paul area is number six on that list.

The Northfield-Faribault area also came in at number 14 nationally in new cases per 100,000 people with a rate of 3.61.

Rice County, which houses Northfield and Faribault, has 295 cases and two deaths as of Wednesday.

On May 4, the St. Cloud area was named the number one area for highest average daily growth rate in the New York Times’s analysis.

Currently, St. Cloud is fourth on the cases per 100,000 people list with a rate of 5.31. Stearns County currently has 1,831 cases and 11 deaths.