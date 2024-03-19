New training course launches at Metro State amid shortage of gambling counselors

In the old days, you had to go to a casino to place a bet, but now, just swipe open up your phone and there's an opportunity to gamble at every turn.

Right now, 250,000 Minnesotans report having a problem with gambling, but there are currently only 19 licensed therapists in the state who are certified to treat the issue.

It's a shortage Metro State University is aiming to tackle with a new course.

"It's a problem that gets exponentially bigger every year, and we need to have the resources and the trained counselors to address this issue," said instructor Craig Johnson, who leads the first-of-its-kind class that focuses on instructing future counselors about how to treat problem gambling.

The course teaches the psychological and physiological aspects of gambling on the body, as well as the impact on families and finances.

Johnson is also a licensed gambling counselor and says the prevalence of sports betting is only adding to the number of people struggling.

"I have almost 30 patients that I see, and I would say about a quarter of them are struggling with sports wagering," said Johnson.

With sports betting on the table at the capitol this session, executive director of the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling Susan Sheridan Tucker hopes whatever bill may be passed includes money for treatment.

"Yet again, with a sports betting bill, we are looking for funding," said Sheridan Tucker.

Both inpatient and outpatient treatment for gambling addiction are free in the state of Minnesota. To learn more, visit mnapg.org.