New online form to report Social Security scam calls

Have you been a victim of a Social Security phone scam? There's now a new online form people can fill out to report this type of scheme.

The Social Security Administration and the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration announced the launch of the online submission form Tuesday. The new form is available here.

During these types of calls, the caller claims the victim has Social Security number problems and in order to avoid arrest, they need to make cash or gift card payments. Officials say over the past year, this scam became the most reported type of fraud to the Federal Trade Commission and Social Security Administration.

Authorities hope the new online form will help collect data for trends and establish investigative leads. People are encouraged to fill out the form to report Social Security phone scams, including robocalls and live callers, and email, text and in-person scams.

“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul said in a press release. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Social Security employees occasionally will call people, but they will never threaten a person or ask for payment over the phone. Social Security will also not do the following:

• Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.

• Contact you to demand an immediate payment.

• Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

• Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.

• Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

• Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

