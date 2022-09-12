New indoor dog park, restaurant and bar opens in Plymouth

A new indoor dog park, bar and restaurant has opened in Plymouth.

Brew Park, which is being touted as the state's first multi-feature indoor dog oasis, opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 12. The 22,000-square-foot space at 2605 Fernbrook Lane N boasts an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training – the idea is to have everything for your pet under one roof.

"That’s the goal, provide the outside, inside – never have to worry about it being too hot, too cold, raining, snowing – there will always be a place to play," Dr. Angela Woodward told FOX 9 earlier this year. Woodward, owner of Vet Partners Pet Hospital in Plymouth, came up with the idea for Brew Park a few years ago and put the plan into action after seeing an influx of patients during the pandemic.

About 5,000 square feet of the space will be a dedicated turf-covered indoor dog park in full view of the restaurant and bar space where humans can get coffee, food, beer, and wine. Woodward envisions catering to pet owners ranging from those working from home to those enjoying happy hour while dogs burn off energy.

The rest of the space will be for the pet hospital, daycare, boarding and grooming.

"We believe we are the only one in Minnesota or probably the country that is doing this – a one-stop shop pet experience," Woodward told FOX 9.

There is another indoor dog park and bar, called Unleashed Hounds and Hops, in Minneapolis. But it doesn't offer a pet hospital, boarding or grooming.

How it works

Registered dogs will be admitted to the dog park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are also accepted. You can register your pet online here. It's $15 per dog, with a maximum of two dogs per household (there are also monthly and annual memberships). Humans are free.

Dogs will be able to play in the off-leash area, and will be supervised by one of Brew Park's "park rangers." Dogs aren't allowed in the food and drink service area, called the Barkery.

"Our park rangers will be here to supervise messes. Our turf has a microbead system that they usually do for outdoor areas – we are their first indoor project," Woodward told FOX 9. "There will be a drainage system, so we will be able to clean with that and essential oils. Smell and sanitation will be one of our big goals."

Dog owners can be with their dogs in the park or head to the Barkery. Seating in the Barkery is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with reservations accepted. You don't have to have a dog to visit the Barkery.

Brew Park is also available for private events.