New documentary follows former Waseca police officer Arik Matson's road to recovery

Arik Matson calls the anniversary of the day he nearly died four years ago his "alive day" – the day he got a second chance at life.



But this year, he is marking the occasion in a new way.

"I don't think it'll be difficult. I'm just really excited to see it all. Just another way that we can look back at this life changing event and celebrate it," Matson told FOX 9.

A new documentary called "The Weight Of The Crown" chronicles the night of Jan. 6, 2020, when Matson was shot in the head while responding to a call of a suspicious person in Waseca.

It also highlights Matson's recovery and the challenges he and his wife faced during his rehabilitation during COVID-19.

"It goes through that night and that's pretty emotional to have to relive that and hear that, especially from the officer's point of view," Matson's wife Megan said.

The 65-minute film also shows Matson as he takes a once in a lifetime trip to Alaska to successfully hunt one of the rarest ducks in North America – the King Eider.

The excursion was organized by Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Twin Cities organization that gives veterans and first responders an adventure of their choosing, which motivated Matson during his rehab.

"The trip there was really treacherous, but I was there with my uncle and my best buddy, so it was all very worth it," said Arik.

The Mattsons hope sharing their story shows the world what law enforcement can go through in the blink of an eye and helps them both heal.

"He's not forgotten. He'll never be forgotten. We're just going to keep listening to what God wants us to do next and we're excited to see where this takes us," Megan said.

Friday night's premiere at the Northwoods 10 Cinema in Owatonna was a private screening for family, friends and people who have been involved in Matson's recovery.

Public screenings will be held at Northwoods in Owatonna Saturday morning.