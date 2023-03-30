Netflix reality dating show 'Love Is Blind' now casting in the Twin Cities

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Producers call "Love Is Blind" a social experiment where contestants date and get engaged without seeing each other. But soon, viewers of the Netflix reality TV show may get the chance to fall in love with the Twin Cities. A production company named Kinetic Content is seeking singles from Minneapolis and Saint Paul to appear in an upcoming season of the show.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Producers call "Love Is Blind" a social experiment where contestants date and get engaged without seeing each other. But soon, viewers of the Netflix reality TV show may get the chance to fall in love with the Twin Cities.

A production company named Kinetic Content is seeking singles from Minneapolis and Saint Paul to appear in an upcoming season of the show.

The application includes 78 questions like "why are you a catch?" and "what are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?"

"It's always sort of nice to see your home city represented," said Caroline Bayne, who teaches a class on reality tv at the University of Minnesota.

She says that based on previous seasons, there's a good chance "Love Is Blind" could set the show in the Twin Cities after the participants leave the pods.

"Love Is Blind is clearly not Leave It To Beaver, but it's interesting that those same sorts of family values, meeting your spouse, settling down, building a life, those are coming back around to a potentially Midwestern setting and Minneapolis in particular," said Bayne.

Meet Minneapolis says whenever a reality tv show comes to town, it's an opportunity to raise the city's profile for a national and international audience.
When Woodbury native Michelle Young was on the Bachelorette, the organization got 8 million impressions on its social media posts about the show and worked with producers to suggest places where they could film.

"You've got the opportunity for somebody to say, 'I've never actually heard of that city. Let me take a look,' and it could be their first introduction," said Courtney Reis, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Meet Minneapolis.

In addition to the Twin Cities, "Love Is Blind" is currently casting in Denver and Washington D.C.

If you'd like to apply, click here.