Netflix reality dating show 'Love Is Blind' now casting in the Twin Cities

Producers call "Love Is Blind" a social experiment where contestants date and get engaged without seeing each other. But soon, viewers of the Netflix reality TV show may get the chance to fall in love with the Twin Cities.

A production company named Kinetic Content is seeking singles from Minneapolis and Saint Paul to appear in an upcoming season of the show.

The application includes 78 questions like "why are you a catch?" and "what are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?"

"It's always sort of nice to see your home city represented," said Caroline Bayne, who teaches a class on reality tv at the University of Minnesota.

She says that based on previous seasons, there's a good chance "Love Is Blind" could set the show in the Twin Cities after the participants leave the pods.

"Love Is Blind is clearly not Leave It To Beaver, but it's interesting that those same sorts of family values, meeting your spouse, settling down, building a life, those are coming back around to a potentially Midwestern setting and Minneapolis in particular," said Bayne.

Meet Minneapolis says whenever a reality tv show comes to town, it's an opportunity to raise the city's profile for a national and international audience.

When Woodbury native Michelle Young was on the Bachelorette, the organization got 8 million impressions on its social media posts about the show and worked with producers to suggest places where they could film.

"You've got the opportunity for somebody to say, 'I've never actually heard of that city. Let me take a look,' and it could be their first introduction," said Courtney Reis, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Meet Minneapolis.

In addition to the Twin Cities, "Love Is Blind" is currently casting in Denver and Washington D.C.

If you'd like to apply, click here.