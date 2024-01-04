Nenookaasi camp in Minneapolis being cleared on Thursday

City workers have started to clear an encampment in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon despite community protests.

The Nenookaasi camp has occupied a vacant city lot in the East Phillips Neighborhood since August, but around noon on Jan. 4, city workers began the process of dismantling the makeshift community.

There were plans to close the encampment twice in December, which were postponed. Some residents filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey earlier this week in an attempt to halt the eviction, but a federal judge denied their request on Jan. 3, 2024, allowing the city to move forward with the clearing.

City officials say a number of services will be offered to those displaced, including storage, shelter, mental health resources and health care. And while camp organizers oppose the eviction, they say their goal is for things to stay peaceful.

"People are anxious. People are nervous already, you know, and have been very on edge," said camp organizer Christin Crabtree. "We want it to be as peaceful and as calm as we possibly can for the well-being of the people that live there. Right. So the purpose and goal is to keep things calm, to de-escalate, to provide as much care as we can throughout the process."

The city continues to cite public health and safety as reasons for closing the camp, including the deadly shooting last month.

But advocates for the mostly Indigenous people who live here say shelters are not a solution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.