Federal judge clears way for Minneapolis to clear camp Nenookaasi

A federal judge on Wednesday cleared the path for the City of Minneapolis to evict the people living in a high profile encampment.

The sweep is scheduled for Thursday, and the ruling means the city can clear out camp Nenookaasi, but where the remaining residents go next is unknown.

About 150 people call the camp "home" as of Wednesday morning. Hennepin County’s dashboard notes they have 54 open shelter beds, so they appear to be short of space for about 100 of the camp’s residents. And almost all of the available space is only available for one night.

"We need long-term solutions, and we need a facility that we can heal our people through culture and our traditional ways," said Nicole "Grandma" Mason, a resident who manages the camp.

In four months, more than 100 people have moved from the camp to more permanent housing, and their attorneys credit camp leaders and the Hennepin County social workers who visit the camp every day to provide services.

But residents say city employees rarely come and Mayor Jacob Frey has never been there.

His office had no comment in light of the lawsuit, but the city issued a press release saying, in part:

"All of our encampment members deserve safe and dignified housing. An encampment – especially in winter – does not provide that. Additionally, the City must address the ongoing public health and safety issues, like a recent homicide at the encampment and the death of an infant."

They say they’ve gotten more than one hundred 911 calls about the camp in the last four months. But residents say they feel very safe and stable at Nenookaasi and Mason encourages them to pursue sobriety, employment, and permanent housing.

"I've never seen a place like, like this with the foundation that they have with thinking about the next step," said DeAnthony "King" Barnes, one of two listed plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit.

Both sides agreed the camp is not a permanent solution, but they disagree about how and when to move forward.

Eight of 13 council members asked the mayor to postpone the sweep until at least the end of February, but that seems highly unlikely now.