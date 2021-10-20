Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers withdraw lawsuit over vaccine mandates

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers have withdrawn a lawsuit against their employers' COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Last week, a federal judge quickly dismissed the workers' request to block the mandates from taking effect. The judge said the dozens of health care workers who sued hadn't met a high legal bar to block them.

The health systems have said almost 90 percent of their workforces are vaccinated, and they have granted religious and medical exemptions to dozens of workers that have applied.