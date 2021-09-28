Minnesota healthcare workers ask judge to block COVID vaccine mandates

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers are asking a judge to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates from taking effect within days.

Most major Minnesota health systems have set October or November deadlines for employee vaccination. The workers who filed the federal suit accuse their employers of not providing reasonable accommodation for those with disabilities or religious beliefs that prevent them from getting a shot.

"All the employees are asking for is to do business the exact same way they’ve been doing it for the last 18 months while caring for many COVID patients," said attorney Greg Erickson, who represents the healthcare workers.

None of the health care workers are named in the lawsuit, as Erickson says they fear retaliation for filing it.

Meanwhile, other lawyers who are not participating in this case think it has little chance of going anywhere.

"In general, employees really don’t have much of a leg to stand on in challenging vaccine mandates, and that’s why the suits to date have been unsuccessful," said Jill Hasday, professor of Employment Law at the University of Minnesota.

Advertisement

Several Minnesota health systems with vaccine mandates taking effect in the coming weeks say that most of their employees are vaccinated.