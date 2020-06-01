National Guard soldier fired rounds at fast-approaching driver Sunday night

A National Guard soldier fired three rounds at an oncoming driver Sunday night in the area of I-35W and Washington Avenue in Minneapolis, according to the National Guard.

Major General Jon Jensen said the driver was speeding toward the soldier, but changed course and fled. The incident is still under investigation. Jensen said “non-lethal methods” were used in order to make the vehicle change course.

The National Guard and law enforcement are still looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.

The incident occured near where protesters gathered Sunday night after curfew, leading to multiple arrests.