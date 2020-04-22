Music in Minnesota: Photographer shows how artists are adapting to the pandemic

It's an uncertain time for most and Minnesota’s artists and musicians are among those thrown into the disarray caused by the pandemic.

With clubs closed down and concerts postponed or cancelled, musicians are at home dealing with the pandemic like anyone else, searching for new ways to connect with their fans.

One local photographer is now working to document how musicians are adapting to the coronavirus outbreak by taking photos of local musicians during the stay-at-home order.

FOX 9 photojournalist Eli Gardiner captured Tom Smouse’s mission. Hit play to see more.

Smouse says he plans to post the photos he shot on the Music in Minnesota website on Monday. He will also share photos on Instagram throughout the week.