Fugitive murder convict Ralph Apmann found dead on Boom Island in Minneapolis

Convicted murderer Ralph Apmann, the subject of a statewide fugitive search alert, was found dead Friday night at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an attempt-to-locate alert when Apmann failed to appear for his murder trial on Feb. 13 in Windom, Minnesota.

The BCA alert warned Apmann, 58, was believed to be armed with an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun and possibly in the Twin Cities metro.

Apmann posted bail after being charged in the Aug. 26, 2021 murder of Juan Morales Rivera at a bar in Windom, then failed to appear in court for the trial. He was convicted in absentia on Feb. 14.

Apmann’s body has been taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.