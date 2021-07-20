Police investigating fatal Minneapolis crash as homicide

Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run between a car and motorcyclist on the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North.

Officers arrived and found the victim on the ground. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the crash may have been intentional, so the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.