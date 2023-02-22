Highway 77 in Eagan closed after multi-vehicle crash

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
13
Blizzard Warning
from WED 5:02 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:54 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Highway 77 in Eagan closed after multi-vehicle crash

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:01AM
Traffic
FOX 9
article

First responders on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 77. (MnDOT)

Expand

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic is being diverted after a multi-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Highway 77 in Eagan Wednesday morning. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said four vehicles were involved in a crash around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 77 near Interstate 35E in Eagan. 

RELATED: Road conditions in Minnesota are icy; no travel advised in SW MN

The state patrol is investigating it as an injury crash, but the extent of the injuries have not yet been determined. 

The crash closed a section of the highway and traffic is being rerouted away from the scene until first responders are able to clear all the vehicles involved in the incident. 

Road conditions were icy Thursday morning following the first round of snow in a two-wave winter storm system. The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. 

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible. 

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during winter storm

MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the Feb. 21 winter storm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 