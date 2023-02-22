Highway 77 in Eagan closed after multi-vehicle crash

article

Traffic is being diverted after a multi-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Highway 77 in Eagan Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said four vehicles were involved in a crash around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 77 near Interstate 35E in Eagan.

The state patrol is investigating it as an injury crash, but the extent of the injuries have not yet been determined.

The crash closed a section of the highway and traffic is being rerouted away from the scene until first responders are able to clear all the vehicles involved in the incident.

Road conditions were icy Thursday morning following the first round of snow in a two-wave winter storm system. The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi.

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.