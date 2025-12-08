Expand / Collapse search
ICE operations in Minnesota: What they mean for Minnesota schools

By
Published  December 8, 2025 4:22pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
ICE operations and Minnesota schools

ICE operations and Minnesota schools

As immigration enforcement operations continue across Minnesota, schools in the Twin Cities Metro are noticing a rise in absenteeism among students.

The Brief

    • Some schools in the Twin Cities Metro are experiencing increased absenteeism amid ICE operations.
    • Attendance dips are linked to community concerns about immigration enforcement.
    • Stanford research highlights the potential long-term impact on student learning and local economies.

(FOX 9) - Schools in the Twin Cities Metro are noticing a rise in absenteeism as United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue across the state.

Impact of ICE operations on schools

What we know:

Schools in the Twin Cities Metro don’t seem to be direct targets of immigration enforcement, but some districts report increased absenteeism.

St. Cloud superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam noted a brief dip in attendance, which seemed to improve after reassuring parents about student safety.

"Principals reporting to us, feels a little light, looks a little off," Dr. Putnam told FOX 9.

Dr. Tom Dee, a Stanford University professor, found a 22% increase in absences during similar operations in California's Central Valley, with concerns that students might return home to find their parents gone.

Community concerns and responses

What they're saying:

Ayan Omar from St. Cloud Area Schools emphasized that community concerns extend beyond individual families, affecting everyone.

"An attack or a concern for your child, your neighbor becomes a concern for everyone," said Omar.

Dr. Dee noted that school absences often signal upcoming student learning challenges and economic issues.

"Interior immigration enforcement drives families away, and there's evidence it has economic repercussions for communities as well," said Dee.

Local perspective:

Several Twin Cities school districts have communicated with parents to emphasize school safety, aiming to reassure families amid ongoing ICE operations.

What we don't know:

The long-term effects of these operations on student attendance and community stability remain uncertain.

The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard spoke with multiple sources for information contained in this story.

