Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

MSP airlines offer ticket exchanges before winter storm ahead

By
Published 
Updated 9:10AM
Weather
Winter storm ahead for Minnesota

Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But all eyes are on later in the week, when more than 8 inches of snow is expected.

(FOX 9) - If the writing wasn’t already on the wall, it really is now – major airlines at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) Airport are offering travel vouchers ahead of the winter storm approaching later this week.

Delta Airlines has posted on its site that, "forecasted winter weather in the Upper Midwest of the U.S. may impact travel to/from/through destination(s)," including service in Brainerd, Bemidji, Duluth, Hibbing, International Falls and Rochester in addition to MSP.

According to Delta, "when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 27, 2023, in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived" for a ticket exchange.

However, "a fare difference may apply when the waiver is class to class restrictive, or when rebooked travel occurs after Feb. 27."

Meanwhile, Sun Country has announced that its flights, "may experience delays due to forecasted weather conditions," and the company will "allow passengers who purchased tickets to/from MSP, Rochester, Duluth, as well as, Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin" to rebook to another Sun Country flight, one time, with no additional cost.

Similar to Delta’s conditions for dates, tickets need to have been purchased Feb. 19, 2023, with travel through Feb. 21-24, and rebooked by Mar. 3.