MSP airlines offer ticket exchanges before winter storm ahead

If the writing wasn’t already on the wall, it really is now – major airlines at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) Airport are offering travel vouchers ahead of the winter storm approaching later this week.

Delta Airlines has posted on its site that, "forecasted winter weather in the Upper Midwest of the U.S. may impact travel to/from/through destination(s)," including service in Brainerd, Bemidji, Duluth, Hibbing, International Falls and Rochester in addition to MSP.

According to Delta, "when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 27, 2023, in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived" for a ticket exchange.

However, "a fare difference may apply when the waiver is class to class restrictive, or when rebooked travel occurs after Feb. 27."

Meanwhile, Sun Country has announced that its flights, "may experience delays due to forecasted weather conditions," and the company will "allow passengers who purchased tickets to/from MSP, Rochester, Duluth, as well as, Green Bay and Eau Claire, Wisconsin" to rebook to another Sun Country flight, one time, with no additional cost.

Similar to Delta’s conditions for dates, tickets need to have been purchased Feb. 19, 2023, with travel through Feb. 21-24, and rebooked by Mar. 3.