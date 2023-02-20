Minnesota weather: Snow, wind later this week proves spring isn’t here yet

Whether or not a groundhog saw its shadow, spring will most certainly not arrive this week throughout Minnesota.

Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But the storm is expected to miss the Twin Cities metro, for now.

The Twin Cities region will wake up to a chilly morning, with a few flakes possible. Temperatures will rise and should be mid-30s by the afternoon.

Then winds pick up this evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures drop during the evening commute, into the mid-teens, and later single digits at night.

Tomorrow will be mostly quiet until snow begins to arrive mid- to late-afternoon. A few inches of snow are possible into the night, which could impact the evening commute.

All eyes remain on Wednesday, into Thursday, when big snow totals are likely and more than 8 inches are expected.

FOX 9 will continue to track the storm and have the latest.