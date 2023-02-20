Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Minnesota weather: Snow, wind later this week proves spring isn’t here yet

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 7:56AM
Weather
FOX 9

Winter storm ahead for Minnesota

Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But all eyes are on later in the week, when more than 8 inches of snow is expected.

(FOX 9) - Whether or not a groundhog saw its shadow, spring will most certainly not arrive this week throughout Minnesota.

Today a winter weather advisory will encompass the northern half of state, with 2-4 inches expected. But the storm is expected to miss the Twin Cities metro, for now. 

The Twin Cities region will wake up to a chilly morning, with a few flakes possible. Temperatures will rise and should be mid-30s by the afternoon. 

Then winds pick up this evening, with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures drop during the evening commute, into the mid-teens, and later single digits at night.

Tomorrow will be mostly quiet until snow begins to arrive mid- to late-afternoon. A few inches of snow are possible into the night, which could impact the evening commute.

All eyes remain on Wednesday, into Thursday, when big snow totals are likely and more than 8 inches are expected.

FOX 9 will continue to track the storm and have the latest.