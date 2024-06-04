Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
7
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:24 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Sibley County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Benton County, Carlton County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Itasca County, Kanabec County, Koochiching County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Saint Louis County, Stearns County, Wright County

MSHSL state tournament seeding change approved for basketball, hockey

By
Published  June 4, 2024 3:28pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9

MSHSL approves boys volleyball

The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to add boys volleyball as a fully sanctioned sport in the state.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The governing body of most Minnesota high school sports has decided how at least two major sports state tournaments will be seeded going forward.

As part of its Winter Advisory Proposals, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors approved seeding changes to both the boys and girls basketball and hockey tournaments.

In March, the MSHSL approved the same changes for the girls' state volleyball tournament beginning this fall.

In the past, in hockey and basketball, the top-5 teams were seeded with the remaining teams placed in spots No. 6 to 8 via a random draw.

Supporters of "Seed 'Em All" say, seeding teams No. 1 to 8 presents the best chance to have a top-rated match-up for the state championship.

The MSHSL Board of Directors is the governing body of the MSHSL and consists of 22 representatives from a variety of regions and organizations. Board members serve a four-year term.