article

Ms. Lauryn Hill will be performing at Mystic Lake this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

After getting her musical start with the Fugees, Hill went solo and released "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" in 1998 to massive critical acclaim.

Ms. Hill will play Mystic Lake on Friday, Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, and start at $59.