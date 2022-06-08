MPR receives largest gift ever thanks to ‘anonymous donor’

Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) has announced it has received an anonymous donation of $56 million – the largest cash gift in the organization’s 55-year history.

According to the announcement, in keeping with the donor’s explicit intent for this contribution, the funds will be used exclusively to serve YourClassical audiences and provide technological support for new media transmission.

"This extraordinary gift will have a transformative impact on the future of Minnesota Public Radio and the communities we serve," Jean Taylor, APMG President and CEO said in the announcement. "Through the generosity and support of this donor – and so many others – we will continue to fulfill our public service mission."

MPR is a member of the American Public Media Group (APMG), which began as a single classical music station in 1967. Minnesota Public Radio has grown to broadcast on 46 stations throughout Minnesota. Its three regional services – MPR News, Classical MPR and The Current – produce programming for radio, digital and live audiences. Since it began, it has collectively earned nearly 1,000 journalism and broadcasting awards.

A separate permanent endowment will be established to best serve the donor’s designated purposes, according to the announcement. Its goal will be to increase national appreciation of classical music and expand audience reach with new programming and technology.

"We are deeply grateful for the generosity of this donor," said Mandy Tuong, MPR board member, gift task force chair and president and CEO of Thrivent Charitable Impact and Investing, in a statement. "APMG and MPR are fortunate to have donors who believe in our mission and demonstrate their confidence in our shared future through ongoing financial support. As the largest classical public media organization in the country, we are well-positioned to bring classical music to a new generation of diverse listeners."