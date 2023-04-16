MPR leaving Twitter after NPR labeled as 'government-funded media'

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 2:32 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Douglas County
19
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:48 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
from SUN 11:35 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:26 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Buffalo County

MPR leaving Twitter after NPR labeled as 'government-funded media'

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Social Media
FOX 9
article

MPR is saying "bye bye" to Twitter. (Twitter)

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Public Radio is leaving Twitter, following the lead of National Public Radio.

NPR announced last week it would stop posting on Twitter after being labeled at first as "state-affiliated media" and later as "government-funded media." Since, Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company, Twitter has begun labeling news organizations when they receive their funding from governmental sources.

It's something that Google also does with YouTube. For example, NPR's YouTube channel is labeled as an "American public broadcast service."

The labels are meant to give context as some governmental news sources are often considered to be little more than propaganda, like RT (Russia Today) or the Chinese Xinhua News.

NPR objected to the labeling, pointing out it receives less than 1 percent of its budget from government funding. NPR leaders also say the organization has editorial independence from U.S. government.

It's important to note, at this point, MPR hasn't been labeled as "government funded." In a post on Instagram, MPR explained the decision by saying: "After much discussion, MPR has decided that continued use of Twitter by our organization was contrary to our mission and core values. Instead of being a neutral and efficient channel for serving the public, Twitter is now actively aiming to undermine the integrity of public media organizations like ours.

"The decision to leave Twitter was neither simple nor easy. It was instead the product of much discussion. In deciding to label public media organizations as 'state affiliated' and then 'publicly funded' over a week period, Twitter inaccurately describes what public media is and does."