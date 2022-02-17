Mpls, St. Paul teachers’ unions vote yes on strike authorization

Educators in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have authorized their vote to potentially initiate a strike after months of negotiations have seemingly led to an impasse.

Each district passed measures late Thursday night that move their respective unions closer to a strike becoming a reality. Although the votes don’t automatically trigger a strike, it makes the potential of one a more viable option for the unions as they continue negotiations.

The results of the vote showed that educators are overwhelmingly in support of authorizing a strike in both districts. At 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the St. Paul Federation of Educators are holding a joint news conference to discuss next steps in their negotiations.

More than 98% of the Education Support Professional members in Minneapolis approved of the strike authorization. The union said there was a 93% turnout of the chapter's total membership with a vote of 924-18 in favor.

Additionally, 97% of the teachers' chapter voted in favor of the strike. The vote was 2,899 in favor to 92 against. The union said about 96% of the members in the teachers' membership voted.

Over 78% of members in the St. Paul Federation of Teachers voted yes to strike. The union says nearly two-thirds of their members voted.

Minneapolis teachers have another mediation meeting with the district Friday, and FOX 9’s Hannah Flood has been told they will hold off on making any decision on a strike at least until then. St. Paul teachers also have additional mediations scheduled.

If either union does decide to go on strike, they would have to give their districts a 10-day notice.

Although unions in each district are fighting for different things, they are both fighting for language in contracts that limit class sizes, guaranteed mental health resources for students and more resources to help students with special needs.

Twin Cities teachers previously rallied in support of the potential strike votes. (FOX 9)

Both districts have been going back and forth with unions – each district at times saying they don’t have the funding to meet some of these demands.

Last Saturday, more than a thousand educators and supporters gathered at Minnehaha Regional Park and marched over the Ford Parkway Bridge into St. Paul for a rally.

