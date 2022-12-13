Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
7
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Economy
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them.

The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a list of the top 30 best cities for side hustles in 2023, with Minneapolis ranking No. 10 and St. Paul coming in at No. 21.

The survey factors included, "flexibility for side hustlers, affordability and accessibility to start a side hustle."

According to the study, "The analysis looked at eight equally weighted metrics including side hustle affordability (LLC filing fees and income tax rates), flexibility to start a side hustle (percent of residents who work from home, average weekly working hours, and average commute time), economic environment (unemployment rate), and accessibility factors."

The top five best cities to start a side hustle in included (from first to last), Salt Lake City, Utah; Gilbert, Arizona; Scottsdale, Arizona; Madison, Wisconsin; and Chandler, Arizona.