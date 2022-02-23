Mpls restaurants Sen Yai Sen Lek, Dipped & Debris announce closures

After more than a decade in the Twin Cities restaurant business, the owners of two establishments in Northeast are calling it quits.

Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped & Debris co-owners Joe and Holly Hatch-Surisook announced Wednesday that after 14 years they "have decided to close this chapter of our lives" – saying their last day of operation for both restaurants will be Saturday, April 23.

"Though we didn't grow up here, we are BIG FANS of long Minnesota good-byes!" the Facebook statement read. "We wish we were writers or poets or something so that we could eloquently put into words what having our restaurants has meant to us… We are grateful for them all."