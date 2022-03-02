MPD: Man dies after being shot over the weekend

Minneapolis Police say a man shot on the afternoon of February 27 died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred around 3:42 on Feb. 27 near the 3400 block of 10th Avenue South.

When officers arrived on scene and were told two men, both in their 20s, had arrived at Abbot Northwestern, one with minor injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the MPD the man with the more severe injuries had passed away.