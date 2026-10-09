Mayor to nominate interim Minneapolis police chief Bill Peterson to lead MPD

The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey plans to nominate interim police chief Bill Peterson to be the next chief of the Minneapolis Police Department, FOX 9 has confirmed. Peterson has served as interim police chief since former Chief Brian O’Hara resigned abruptly in May. Peterson's appointment requires approval from the Minneapolis City Council.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to nominate interim police chief Bill Peterson to lead the city's police department in a permanent capacity, FOX 9 has confirmed.

Bill Peterson nominated as MPD chief

What we know:

Peterson is a 30-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department who has previously served with the Special Operations Division Patrol Unit, Violent Crimes Investigations Division, as a robbery investigator, and Fourth Precinct patrol.

The backstory:

He was named interim police chief after former Chief Brian O’Hara resigned abruptly in May. Frey said an investigation uncovered O’Hara likely interfered with an investigation into his conduct.

Peterson had previously stated he was not interested in the permanent role.

Dig deeper:

The city says Peterson helped lead the department's response during the northside tornado, the I-35W bridge collapse, and the 2020 riots. He has also helped guide planning during major events like the MLB All-Star Game and Super Bowl LII.

What's next:

Peterson's appointment requires approval from the Minneapolis City Council.

MPD chief search

Timeline:

Minneapolis launched a national search for a new police chief following O'Hara's resignation earlier this year. The city was working with a national search firm, with initial review of applications starting in September, followed by interviews with the final candidates.

The city also held a series of community listening sessions hosted by city council members, allowing residents to take part in the process of selecting the next chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.