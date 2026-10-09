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Mayor to nominate interim Minneapolis police chief Bill Peterson to lead MPD

By
FOX 9
Minneapolis Police Department
Published October 9, 2026 9:39 AM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 9:39 AM CDT
Bill Peterson named Minneapolis interim police chief
Bill Peterson named Minneapolis interim police chief

Bill Peterson named Minneapolis interim police chief

Bill Peterson was introduced on Tuesday as the new interim Minneapolis police chief. He will fill the shoes of former chief Brian O'Hara who resigned a week ago.

The Brief

    • Mayor Jacob Frey plans to nominate interim police chief Bill Peterson to be the next chief of the Minneapolis Police Department, FOX 9 has confirmed.
    • Peterson has served as interim police chief since former Chief Brian O’Hara resigned abruptly in May.
    • Peterson's appointment requires approval from the Minneapolis City Council.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to nominate interim police chief Bill Peterson to lead the city's police department in a permanent capacity, FOX 9 has confirmed.

Bill Peterson nominated as MPD chief 

What we know:

Peterson is a 30-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department who has previously served with the Special Operations Division Patrol Unit, Violent Crimes Investigations Division, as a robbery investigator, and Fourth Precinct patrol. 

The backstory:

He was named interim police chief after former Chief Brian O’Hara resigned abruptly in May. Frey said an investigation uncovered O’Hara likely interfered with an investigation into his conduct. 

Peterson had previously stated he was not interested in the permanent role. 

Dig deeper:

The city says Peterson helped lead the department's response during the northside tornado, the I-35W bridge collapse, and the 2020 riots. He has also helped guide planning during major events like the MLB All-Star Game and Super Bowl LII.

What's next:

Peterson's appointment requires approval from the Minneapolis City Council. 

MPD chief search 

MPD chief: Community gives input
MPD chief: Community gives input

MPD chief: Community gives input

The Minneapolis community gave their input on what kind of police chief they would want for the city's police department. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has more. 

Timeline:

Minneapolis launched a national search for a new police chief following O'Hara's resignation earlier this year. The city was working with a national search firm, with initial review of applications starting in September, followed by interviews with the final candidates. 

The city also held a series of community listening sessions hosted by city council members, allowing residents to take part in the process of selecting the next chief. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: FOX 9 confirmed with a source that Mayor Jacob Frey intends to nominate Bill Peterson as the city's next police chief. This story also uses previous FOX 9 reporting on former chief Brian O'Hara's resignation and the city's search for the next police chief. 

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