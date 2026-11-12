Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Hutchinson

The Brief A 61-year-old bicyclist from Wanamingo suffered life-threatening injuries in Hutchinson on Nov. 11. The Minnesota State Patrol said an SUV turning onto Highway 7 hit the bicyclist around 12:56 p.m. near School Road. Troopers say alcohol was not suspected, but the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.



A bicyclist from Wanamingo suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV hit him at an intersection in Hutchinson on Wednesday afternoon.

Hutchinson bicycle crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:56 p.m. at Highway 7 and School Road, an SUV hit a bicycle near the intersection.

Authorities say a 27-year-old from Brownton was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKX and turning eastbound onto Highway 7 when the SUV hit the bicycle near School Road.

The bicyclist, a 61-year-old man from Wanamingo, suffered life-threatening injuries due to the collision.

Dig deeper:

The State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor for either the bicyclist or the driver.

Authorities also say that the bicyclist was not wearing a bicycle helmet when the crash occurred.