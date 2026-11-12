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Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Hutchinson

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published November 12, 2026 11:10 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 11:10 AM CST
Honoring the man who changed biking in MN
Honoring the man who changed biking in MN

Honoring the man who changed biking in MN

Bill Dooley. You may not recognize the name, but depending on where you travel, you've likely seen his impact on biking infrastructure throughout the metro.

The Brief

    • A 61-year-old bicyclist from Wanamingo suffered life-threatening injuries in Hutchinson on Nov. 11.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol said an SUV turning onto Highway 7 hit the bicyclist around 12:56 p.m. near School Road.
    • Troopers say alcohol was not suspected, but the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bicyclist from Wanamingo suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV hit him at an intersection in Hutchinson on Wednesday afternoon.

Hutchinson bicycle crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:56 p.m. at Highway 7 and School Road, an SUV hit a bicycle near the intersection.

Authorities say a 27-year-old from Brownton was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKX and turning eastbound onto Highway 7 when the SUV hit the bicycle near School Road.

The bicyclist, a 61-year-old man from Wanamingo, suffered life-threatening injuries due to the collision.

Dig deeper:

The State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor for either the bicyclist or the driver.

Authorities also say that the bicyclist was not wearing a bicycle helmet when the crash occurred.

The Source: Information provided by a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Road incidentsMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety