ICE surge documentary series premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4: How to watch

The Brief "Thin I.C.E.", a new documentary series from FOX 9 Documentaries, premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4 on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel. The three-part docuseries details the Trump Administration’s unprecedented immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis and Chicago. FOX 9 conducted nearly three dozen interviews with immigrants, ICE observers, immigration attorneys, former U.S. Department of Justice officials and a sitting federal judge.



A new series from FOX 9 Documentaries details the Trump Administration's immigration operations in Chicago and Minneapolis that resulted in constitutional challenges, violent tactics and deadly shootings.

Thin I.C.E. Part I: ‘Worst of the worst’

The backstory:

"Thin I.C.E.", a new series from FOX 9 Documentaries, details the Trump Administration’s unprecedented immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis and Chicago. The three-part docuseries includes nearly three dozen interviews with immigrants, ICE observers, immigration attorneys, former DOJ officials and a sitting federal judge.

Part I — titled "Worst of the Worst" — unpacks the Trump Administration’s claims that it targeted violent criminals during the surge.

What they're saying:

"They weren't going after the worst of the worst," said David Wilson, an immigration attorney interviewed in the documentary. "They're going after the easiest."

READ MORE: Minnesota schools targeted by ICE are still struggling

The other side:

Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) acknowledged former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem took more of a "dragnet" approach during the surge.

"Kristi Noem seemed to be most concerned with getting the headline of how many arrests were taking place," Hudson said.

FOX 9 requested interviews with Minnesota’s Republican members of Congress but they either declined or did not respond.

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Dig deeper:

Trump Administration officials and supporters repeatedly said that ICE agents were targeting "rapists and murderers."

But most of the detainees did not have criminal records. Many who did, were already in state and federal custody.

How to watch new ICE documentary series

What's next:

Thin I.C.E. is a three-part series by FOX 9 Documentaries detailing the Trump Administration's immigration operations in Chicago and Minneapolis that resulted in constitutional challenges, violent tactics and deadly shootings.

Thin I.C.E. Part I: "Worst of the Worst" premieres Wednesday, Nov. 4 on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and streaming on demand on the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

Nov. 4 - Thin I.C.E. Part I: "Worst of the Worst"

Nov. 11 - Thin I.C.E. Part II: "Domestic Terrorists"

Nov. 18 - Thin I.C.E. Part III: "Chaos"